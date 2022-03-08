S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 8, 2022
March 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.507 1.515 -0.8
2-year TB 2.031 2.055 -2.4
3-year TB 2.287 2.288 -0.1
10-year TB 2.722 2.707 +1.5
2-year MSB 2.084 2.092 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.931 2.922 +0.9
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
