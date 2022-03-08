Yonhap News Summary
Election watchdog chief apologizes for early voting blunders, vows not to repeat
SEOUL -- The chief of the National Election Commission apologized Tuesday for mishandling ballots of COVID-19 patients and other blunders during last week's early voting, pledging to make sure no such mishaps will happen again in Wednesday's election.
"As a chairperson, I feel responsibility for causing confusion and inconvenience with poor preparations," NEC Chairperson Noh Jeong-hee said at a press conference in Gwacheon, south of Seoul. "The NEC turned over a leaf and prepared thoroughly so that every person can exercise their voting rights without inconvenience."
-----------------
BTS' Seoul live concerts due this week
SEOUL -- The upcoming live concerts by BTS in Seoul will be prepared in a way that can help the band members and their fans pay attention to each other rather than showy stage sets or technologies for the shows, the group's management agency said Tuesday.
The South Korean boy group is scheduled to hold three concerts at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13. They will be the group's first concerts before a live audience in South Korea for the first time in about 2 1/2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
S. Korea's Cabinet OKs revised enforcement decree on in-app payment law
SEOUL -- South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a revised bill that would ban app store operators from forcing developers to use their own in-app payment systems, the country's telecommunications regulator said.
The revision is a follow-up to the enforcement decree of the Telecommunications Business Act that went into effect in September, which made South Korea the first country in the world to introduce such curbs on in-app billing policies of Apple and Google.
-----------------
Biden sends letter of gratitude to Moon for joining sanctions on Russia
SEOUL -- U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter of gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for joining sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Moon's office said Tuesday.
In the letter, Biden praised South Korea's decision as a strong message in support of Ukraine's sovereignty, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
-----------------
S. Korea seeks measures to minimize industry impacts of Russia's 'unfriendly countries' decision
SEOUL -- South Korea has sought measures to minimize potential impacts of Russia's decision to put South Korea on its list of "unfriendly nations" amid concerns over its damage to exporters and other business entities, the trade ministry said Tuesday.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held an emergency meeting with local associations for IT firms, carmakers, and shipbuilders, as well as state-run trade agencies and experts, following Russia's announcement of the unfriendly nations list after Seoul joined international sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. patrol boat retreats after crossing inter-Korean sea border: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- A North Korean patrol boat retreated Tuesday after crossing the western sea border into South Korean waters to chase a purportedly stray boat, military officials here said, the first such breach since 2018.
The crossing came just a day ahead of South Korea's presidential election and amid renewed tensions over recent North Korean missile launches, including a purported "reconnaissance satellite" development test Saturday.
-----------------
UNICEF distributing humanitarian aid in N. Korea after quarantine release
SEOUL -- The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday it was distributing humanitarian supplies to health facilities in North Korea after their release from the reclusive country's quarantine measures against COVID-19.
The first batch of nutrition supplies for North Korea was released from months of quarantine at the western port of Nampo, following the reopening of its western sea routes in October last year, according to the agency's recent report.
-----------------
(LEAD) Firefighters make slow headway as wildfires scorch east coast
SEOUL -- Multiple wildfires have charred east coastal mountain areas the size of more than 30,000 soccer fields over the past five days, but firefighting efforts have made slow headway hampered by thick smoke and fickle winds, officials said Tuesday.
Firefighting officials said they brace for a long-term battle as numerous wildfires are simultaneously scattered over an extensive area and the wind direction changed unfavorably from the afternoon.
