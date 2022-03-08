Hyundai Motor's factory in Russia remains closed amid Ukraine crisis: company officials
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. has cancelled a plan to resume the operation of a factory in Russia due to continued supply disruptions amid the Ukraine crisis, company officials said Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor originally planned to reopen the temporarily suspended operation of the factory in St. Petersburg on Wednesday but called it off due to persisting supply shortages of automotive semiconductors, according to the officials. The plant has been shut down since March 1.
Automotive factories in Russia are reportedly facing disruptions in chip supplies, as air and sea routes to Russia have been suspended due to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Hyundai Motor manufactures about 230,000 fully assembled vehicles per year at the Russian plant.
