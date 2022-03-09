(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 9)

North Korea exposed its ambition to communize South Korea by force, developed atomic bombs and tested different missiles without hesitation. The US alliance has protected South Korea and propped up its economic growth since the Korean War ended in a truce, but under Moon, it has become more precarious than ever before. This is due to his administration appeasing North Korea and bowing to China. The next leader must get the US alliance back to normal as the world is entering a new Cold War after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.