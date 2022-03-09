Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 09, 2022

SEOUL, Mar. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/02 Sunny 10

Incheon 11/03 Sunny 10

Suwon 14/01 Sunny 10

Cheongju 17/01 Sunny 10

Daejeon 18/00 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 16/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 13/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 16/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/02 Sunny 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 0

