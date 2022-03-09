Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 09, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/02 Sunny 10
Incheon 11/03 Sunny 10
Suwon 14/01 Sunny 10
Cheongju 17/01 Sunny 10
Daejeon 18/00 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 16/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 13/03 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 16/02 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/02 Sunny 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 0
(END)
