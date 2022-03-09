Korean-language dailies

-- Your one vote for overcoming conflict, crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Your one vote for better Republic of Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- What's your choice for our future? (Donga Ilbo)

-- Your vote for change (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Your vote changes next five years of Republic of Korea (Segye Times)

-- Today decides next five years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Day of choice (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Nonetheless, vote (Hankyoreh)

-- Today, I vote for hope (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Let's vote to end era of conflict (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Today decides fate of post-COVID 19 era (Korea Economic Daily)

