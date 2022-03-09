Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Your one vote for overcoming conflict, crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Your one vote for better Republic of Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- What's your choice for our future? (Donga Ilbo)
-- Your vote for change (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Your vote changes next five years of Republic of Korea (Segye Times)
-- Today decides next five years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Day of choice (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nonetheless, vote (Hankyoreh)
-- Today, I vote for hope (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Let's vote to end era of conflict (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Today decides fate of post-COVID 19 era (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Voters choose the next president today (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon make final campaign pitches in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Koreans cast votes to elect new leader (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. patrol boat retreats after crossing inter-Korean sea border: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day
-
Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
-
(LEAD) S. Koreans vote for new president
-
(3rd LD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day