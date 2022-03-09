(3rd LD) Voter turnout tentatively tallied at 77.1 pct
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with latest tally; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Voter turnout for South Korea's presidential election was tentatively tallied at 77.1 percent Wednesday, as more than 34 million people went to the polls, according to election authorities.
Out of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, more than 34.07 million cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations as of 7:30 p.m. when the voting closed, according to the National Election Commission (NEC)
The tally, which included the results of the two-day early voting, was slightly down from 77.2 percent recorded during the previous presidential election in 2017.
By region, Seoul recorded 77.9 percent, the surrounding province of Gyeonggi 76.7 percent and the western port city of Incheon 74.8 percent.
The southwestern city of Gwangju posted the highest rate of 81.5 percent, while the southern resort island of Jeju registered the lowest turnout of 72.6 percent.
More than 16 million, or 36.9 percent of the total, already cast their ballots in the early voting Friday and Saturday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(LEAD) S. Koreans vote for new president
-
(6th LD) Presidential election too close to call
-
(2nd LD) Voter turnout at 68.1 pct as of 3 p.m.
-
(LEAD) Exit polls project Lee, Yoon in dead heat