PPP poised to win at least 2 of 5 National Assembly seats in by-elections
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was set to claim at least two of the five National Assembly seats up for grabs in by-elections that were overshadowed by a tightly fought presidential race.
The PPP's first victory came in Anseong, south of Seoul, where veteran politician Kim Hack-yong confirmed his return to the National Assembly. Kim garnered 54.18 percent of the vote with about 99.94 percent of ballots counted as of 1:50 a.m.
PPP candidate Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the national audit agency, was also projected to win in Seoul's Jongno district after collecting 48.96 percent of the vote, with about 58.69 percent of ballots counted as of 1:50 a.m.
Another PPP candidate Chung Woo-taik was also leading in the central city of Cheongju.
In the southeastern city of Daegu, independent candidate Lim Byung-heon was leading, while the ballot counting for a constituency in Seoul's Secho district, meanwhile, has not begun yet.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(LEAD) S. Koreans vote for new president
-
(7th LD) Yoon overtakes Lee to hold razor-thin lead
-
(6th LD) Presidential election too close to call
-
(4th LD) S. Koreans vote for new president