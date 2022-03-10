Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president

All News 03:55 March 10, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Lee's concession)

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected South Korea's next president on Thursday.

Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung candidate conceded defeat and congratulated Yoon in a statement read at the party headquarters.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

#Yoon Suk-yeol #election
