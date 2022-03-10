Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at collecting info on U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'

All News 06:25 March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the country's space agency, and said the recent development of a reconnaissance satellite is aimed at collecting information on the U.S. military in the region and its "vassal forces," Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.

On Saturday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile in a second such test in less than a week that Pyongyang claimed was for developing a reconnaissance satellite.

"He expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that they confirmed the aerospace photographing method, the operating characteristics of high-resolution photographing equipment and the reliability of image transmission system through the recent important tests," the North's Korean Central News Agency said.
Keywords
#NK leader #satellite test
