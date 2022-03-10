Biden looks forward to working with S. Korea's President-elect Yoon: White House
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, also saying President Joe Biden looks forward to working with the new South Korean leader.
"We congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol," a White House spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email. "The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, our economies and our people is ironclad."
The remarks came after the prosecutor-turned-politician was declared winner in the South Korean presidential election, held Wednesday (Seoul time).
"President Biden looks forward to continue working with the new President-elect to further expand our close cooperation," the White House official added.
Yoon is set to take office on May 10.
The U.S. leader is widely expected to visit South Korea in May as part of his Asia trip that will include a stop in Japan for the second in-person Quad summit.
