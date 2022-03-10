(LEAD) Biden congratulates Yoon, reaffirms commitment to jointly address N. Korean threat
(ATTN: UPDATES with reports of Biden's call with President-elect Yoon, minor edits throughout; CHANGES headline, lead)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday, the White House said.
Biden and Yoon talked on the phone hours after the incoming South Korean leader was declared the winner in the South Korean presidential election.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to congratulate him on his election," the White House said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.
"Together, they affirmed the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is the linchpin for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," it added.
A White House spokesperson earlier said Biden looked forward to working with President-elect Yoon to further expand their countries' close cooperation.
Biden reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea, according to the White House.
"The two also committed to maintain close coordination on addressing the threats posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's nuclear and missile programs," it said of his call with Yoon.
Biden was the first foreign leader to personally congratulate Yoon on his election, according to Yoon's aides.
Political watchers believe Biden may also become one of the first foreign leaders to hold a summit with Yoon as he is expected to take an Asia trip in late May for a Quad summit.
Yoon, a former prosecutor general, is set to take office on May 10.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea wins exemption from U.S' Foreign Direct Product Rule regarding exports to Russia
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president