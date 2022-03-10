U.S. concerned about N. Korean missile tests, taking appropriate steps: Pentagon
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned about the recent increase in North Korea's missile testing and is taking necessary steps to counter any possible aggression, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson said Wednesday.
John Kirby also denounced the North's recent missile tests as destabilizing.
"We've made clear our concern over the significant increase in DPRK missile testing activity, which we continue to believe undermines peace and security and is destabilizing the region, as well as the international community," the Pentagon press secretary said during a press briefing.
North Korea conducted nine rounds of missile launches this year, including seven missile tests in January that marked the largest number of missile launches it has conducted in a single month.
Kirby noted U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has recently intensified intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, while also ordering its ballistic missile defense forces in the region to maintain enhanced readiness.
The Indo-Pacific command, based in Hawaii, said earlier in the day that such steps have been taken as of Monday.
"So again, I think in our case here, actions are speaking louder than words," said Kirby. "We we have made clear what our concerns are, and we're acting on those concerns."
Kirby also highlighted the close relationship between the U.S. and South Korea, while praising Seoul for imposing sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
His remarks come after Moscow listed South Korea, along with the U.S. and dozens of other countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, as "unfriendly" nations.
"We are grateful that the South Koreans, our allies, have also levied sanctions and (are) being willing to offer support," he said.
"I think that's indicative of our close friendship and partnership, but also more indicative of ... their concerns about what Russia is doing."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
