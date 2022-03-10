Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Suk-yeol likely elected president (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls on nation to become one (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol projected to be elected president (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol elected as 20th president (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol elected; public choice was regime change (Segye Times)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol elected; regime change after 5 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon leading in close race (as of 2 a.m.) (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol elected (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol elected as 20th president (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol completes regime change (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol elected as 20th president (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Presidential election too close to call (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's new president faces myriad changes (Korea Herald)
-- Lee, Yoon neck and neck in presidential vote; exit poll (Korea Times)
