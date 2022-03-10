(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 10)
Looming oil crisis
Prudent steps needed to prepare for oil shock
Crude oil prices have continued to surge since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Their upward trend has gained further momentum, driven by the U.S. decision on Tuesday to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation of the invasion. Brent crude soared 3.87 percent to close at $127.98 per barrel Tuesday, after it touched at $139.13 a barrel briefly on Monday, the highest since 2008. West Texas Intermediate also finished at $123.70 a barrel, recording a nearly 40 percent rise in only two weeks.
In declaring the oil embargo, U.S. President Joe Biden admitted Americans will feel pain too. He said, "Defending freedom is going to cost. We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war." The Russian oil ban will likely prompt a further rise in energy prices, though many European allies of the U.S. such as Germany are maintaining a lukewarm attitude as they depend heavily on Russian energy supply.
The latest developments pose a grave challenge to South Korea, too, as its energy supply relies more than 90 percent on imports. The average gasoline price in Seoul rose to 1,900 won ($1.54) per liter Tuesday. Russia accounts for 11 percent of global crude oil supplies and is the largest exporter of natural gas. Bank of America foresaw the oil prices will continue to surge to reach $200 per barrel, spurred by the U.S. move to prohibit Russian oil imports. There are growing fears of a "third oil shock."
The possible advent of another oil crisis will consequently have a far-flung impact on the nation's economy. According to the Korea Energy Economics Institute, the country depends on imports for 92.03 percent of its primary energy consumption, compared to 75 percent during the second oil shock between 1979 and 1980. Steps should be taken immediately to secure substitute energy import sources. It is also urgent to take measures to curb mounting inflationary pressure amid higher prices of oil and raw materials.
International economic sanctions on Russia are likely to dampen the global economy, thwarting each country's efforts to speed up recovery from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. This is raising fears of stagflation. The triple shocks resulting from rising oil prices, inflation and the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar will possibly deal a severe blow to the nation's export-oriented economy.
The local currency closed at 1,235.50 won against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, hitting the lowest level in one year and nine months. What we need urgently is to map out contingency plans. The longer the Ukraine invasion drags on, the deeper the country plunges into economic hardship. The government is seeking to lower fuel taxes to lessen the burden on consumers, but this is far from enough. It needs to come up with more comprehensive and fundamental measures to cope with the looming crisis.
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(7th LD) Yoon overtakes Lee to hold razor-thin lead
-
(LEAD) S. Koreans vote for new president