Thursday's weather forecast

March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Cloudy 0

Incheon 12/02 Cloudy 0

Suwon 16/00 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 18/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 18/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 18/-2 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 17/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/04 Cloudy 30

Jeju 18/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/07 Sunny 20

