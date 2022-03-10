Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 10, 2022
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/03 Cloudy 0
Incheon 12/02 Cloudy 0
Suwon 16/00 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/01 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 18/-2 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 17/03 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/04 Cloudy 30
Jeju 18/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/03 Cloudy 20
Busan 17/07 Sunny 20
(END)
