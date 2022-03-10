Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK mobilizes 5 choppers to help contain east coast wildfires

All News 09:45 March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has sent five helicopters to help contain wildfires in eastern coastal areas, the defense ministry said Thursday.

Local authorities have been struggling to put out the blazes that began Friday in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and spread to other areas.

South Korea's military also deployed 1,600 troops and 48 choppers to support firefighters for the seventh day.

Soldiers from the Navy's First Fleet Command remove fire residue on a mountain in Donghae, 280 kilometers east of Seoul, on March 8, 2022, in this photo provided by the Navy. The country's eastern coastal areas have been heavily struck by wildfires amid strong winds since March 4. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

