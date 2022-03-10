Banks' household lending down for 3rd month in Feb. amid tightened rules
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Household loans extended by banks in South Korea shrank for the third straight month in February as the central bank delivered a series of interest rate hikes to rein in inflation and household debt, central bank data showed Thursday.
Outstanding bank loans to households came to 1,060.1 trillion won (US$865.4 billion) as of the end of February, down 100 billion won from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korean (BOK).
This marked the third straight month that the banks' household loans have declined on-month following a 200 billion-won fall in December last year.
The decline came as the central bank has raised its key policy rate three times for a combined 0.75 percentage-point hike since August to tame inflation and household debt.
In tandem with the BOK's hawkish stance, local banks have also tightened rules on lending.
Banks' mortgage loans grew 1.8 trillion won on-month to 782.8 trillion won in February, but other lending, mostly unsecured loans, fell 1.9 trillion won over the cited period to 276.1 trillion won, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race