(LEAD) Moon congratulates President-elect Yoon on winning election

All News 11:59 March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on winning the presidential election as they held a telephone conversation, Moon's spokesperson said.

Moon told Yoon that they need to hold a meeting to discuss a smooth transition of power and his administration will provide support for the next administration's inauguration, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.

Moon asked Yoon to restore national unity and heal national divisions shown in the election process, Park said.

Yoon told Moon, "Please teach me a lot," according to Park.

Yoon also asked Moon to hold a meeting as early as possible, Park said.

Moon's chief of staff You Young-min is scheduled to send orchids of congratulation to Yoon later in the day.

Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day after a tight race that underlined deep divisions along regional, generational and gender lines.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee for prosecutor general, swears an oath to tell the truth during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, in this file photo dated July 8, 2019. Yoon, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, who won South Korea's presidential election on March 10, 2022, is set to take office on May 10 and serve a single five-year term. (Yonhap)

