Japan's prime minister hopes to work together with S. Korea's newly-elected leader
All News 10:54 March 10, 2022
TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol Thursday on his election win and expressed hope to work together to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.
He was quoted as saying the strained relations between the neighbors need to improve, especially as "healthy" bilateral ties are "indispensable" amid major challenges in the international community.
There has been no report of Yoon and Kishida having a direct phone conversation since his election earlier in the day.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
Most Saved
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(7th LD) Yoon overtakes Lee to hold razor-thin lead