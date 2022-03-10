Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japan's prime minister hopes to work together with S. Korea's newly-elected leader

All News 10:54 March 10, 2022

TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol Thursday on his election win and expressed hope to work together to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.

He was quoted as saying the strained relations between the neighbors need to improve, especially as "healthy" bilateral ties are "indispensable" amid major challenges in the international community.

There has been no report of Yoon and Kishida having a direct phone conversation since his election earlier in the day.

Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party celebrates with the party's leadership at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 10, 2022, after winning South Korea's presidential election over Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

