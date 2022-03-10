President-elect Yoon holds phone conversation with Biden
All News 10:53 March 10, 2022
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol held a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, according to officials of the main opposition People Power Party.
The phone call took place at 9:40 a.m., about five hours after Yoon gave his acceptance remarks, at the request of the U.S. side, according to party officials.
Details of the conversation were not immediately available.
Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day.
(END)
