President-elect Yoon holds phone conversation with Biden

All News 10:53 March 10, 2022

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol held a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, according to officials of the main opposition People Power Party.

The phone call took place at 9:40 a.m., about five hours after Yoon gave his acceptance remarks, at the request of the U.S. side, according to party officials.

Details of the conversation were not immediately available.

Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's next president earlier in the day.
