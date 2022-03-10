The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 10, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.32
2-M 1.39 1.39
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.94 1.94
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
Most Saved
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(7th LD) Yoon overtakes Lee to hold razor-thin lead