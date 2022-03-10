Seoul stocks jump late Thur. morning on falling oil prices, Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bullish late Thursday morning, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from a plunge in oil prices.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 57.37 points, or 2.19 percent, to trade at 2,679.77 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 3.59 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2 percent, largely as oil prices dipped more than 10 percent on expectations of a production increase.
Investor sentiment also ran high, as the country elected a new president on expectations that the upcoming government may roll out new policies aimed at boosting economic recovery and corporate activities.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 2.16 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.54 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver soared 9.85 percent, with its rival Kakao surging 7.06 percent.
Chemical giant LG Chem gained 0.8 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 4.51 percent. Steelmaker POSCO grew 1.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,228.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.85 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(7th LD) Yoon overtakes Lee to hold razor-thin lead