President-elect Yoon vows to 'trust, follow will of people'
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he will trust and follow the will of the people as he vowed to close any national divisions.
"I will solely trust the people and follow the people's will," Yoon said in his remarks given at the National Assembly Library in western Seoul.
"(The election results) constitute a call for reform, and the restoration of justice and common sense as well as the people's desperate appeal to do politics of unity, not division," Yoon noted.
Yoon was elected as president earlier in the day with the smallest ever 0.73 percentage-point gap over liberal rival Lee Jae-myung.
"It is a stern order to make a nation with new hopes ... and I will never forget such a call from the people."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(6th LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(5th LD) Exits polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(7th LD) Yoon overtakes Lee to hold razor-thin lead