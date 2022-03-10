Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(9th LD) S Korea-election
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
(ATTN: UPDATES with Lee's concession)
SEOUL -- Main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected South Korea's next president on Thursday.
Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung candidate conceded defeat and congratulated Yoon in a statement read at the party headquarters.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 2-3)
SEOUL -- Opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected South Korea's next president Thursday after an unbelievably close race that underlined deep divisions along regional, generational and gender lines, and hands him a daunting task to narrow those chasms.
With all the votes counted, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) had 48.56 percent of the vote and Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) took 47.83 percent, according to the National Election Commission.
-----------------
(LEAD) President-elect Yoon vows to 'trust, follow will of people'
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks from 6th para; REPLACES photo)
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he will trust and follow the will of the people as he vowed to close any national divisions.
"I will solely trust the people and follow the people's will," Yoon said in his remarks given at the National Assembly Library in western Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon congratulates President-elect Yoon on winning election
(ATTN: UPDATES with briefing, remarks in first 5 paras)
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on winning the presidential election as they held a telephone conversation, Moon's spokesperson said.
Moon told Yoon that they need to hold a meeting to discuss a smooth transition of power and his administration will provide support for the next administration's inauguration, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from BTS members in last four paras)
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS on Thursday will hit the stage in Seoul for the first concerts before its homegrown fans since 2019.
The three "Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul" concerts are set to begin at Jamsil Olympic Park in southern Seoul at 7 p.m. with two more shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday nights.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases top 300,000 for 2nd day as omicron spreads fast
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 7 paras, photo)
SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed more than 300,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day Thursday as the dominant omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to spur new outbreaks nationwide.
The country reported 327,549 new COVID-19 infections, including 327,490 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,539,650, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at monitoring U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'
(ATTN: ADDS unification ministry's reaction, more info in paras 6, 14-17)
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the country's space agency, and said the recent development of a reconnaissance satellite is aimed at collecting information on the U.S. military in the region and its "vassal forces," Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
On Saturday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile in a second such test in less than a week that Pyongyang claimed was for developing a reconnaissance satellite.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. intensifies intelligence reconnaissance, missile defense around Korean Peninsula
(ATTN: UPDATES with reports of statement from US INDOPACOM, additional information in paras 2-4; CHANGES headline, lead; RESTRUCTURES)
WASHINGTON -- The United States has intensified its intelligence collection activities around the Korean Peninsula, while its missile defense forces in the region have also been ordered to increase alert amid an increase in North Korean missile activities, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said Wednesday.
The move follows nine rounds of North Korean missile tests, including seven in January that marked the largest number of missile tests conducted by North Korea in a single month.
(END)
