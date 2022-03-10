Military reports 1,752 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:59 March 10, 2022
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 1,752 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 31,040.
The new cases included 1,055 from the Army, 381 from the Air Force, 154 from the Navy, 92 from the Marine Corps and 55 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 10 cases from the ministry, four from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 7,501 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
