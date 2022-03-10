LOTTE 30,850 UP 2,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 24,000

SKNetworks 4,505 UP 85

Daesang 21,750 UP 200

KRAFTON 295,000 UP 21,500

PIAM 45,500 UP 1,400

MERITZ SECU 5,690 UP 70

Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 UP 1,550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,400 UP 1,900

TaihanElecWire 1,405 UP 10

ORION Holdings 13,900 UP 250

MS IND 23,550 UP 750

kakaopay 135,000 UP 6,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,700 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 185,500 UP 4,500

Kogas 41,850 DN 1,950

DWS 58,700 UP 3,100

COWAY 69,200 UP 2,500

NEXENTIRE 6,080 UP 120

CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 UP 2,000

KCC 314,000 UP 10,000

SKBP 87,000 UP 400

AmoreG 47,100 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 169,000 UP 1,000

Handsome 34,150 UP 800

Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 750

SK 236,500 UP 5,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,200 UP 2,200

ShinhanGroup 37,100 UP 700

HITEJINRO 36,650 UP 1,950

Yuhan 58,700 UP 800

SLCORP 23,400 UP 550

CJ LOGISTICS 133,000 UP 5,000

DOOSAN 114,500 UP 500

DL 59,000 UP 1,900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 400

KIA CORP. 70,700 UP 1,100

SKBS 150,000 UP 4,500

SK hynix 120,000 UP 2,000

SGBC 63,400 UP 1,100

(MORE)