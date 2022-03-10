KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 30,850 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 24,000
SKNetworks 4,505 UP 85
Daesang 21,750 UP 200
KRAFTON 295,000 UP 21,500
PIAM 45,500 UP 1,400
MERITZ SECU 5,690 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 28,600 UP 1,550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,400 UP 1,900
TaihanElecWire 1,405 UP 10
ORION Holdings 13,900 UP 250
MS IND 23,550 UP 750
kakaopay 135,000 UP 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,700 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 UP 4,500
Kogas 41,850 DN 1,950
DWS 58,700 UP 3,100
COWAY 69,200 UP 2,500
NEXENTIRE 6,080 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 UP 2,000
KCC 314,000 UP 10,000
SKBP 87,000 UP 400
AmoreG 47,100 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 169,000 UP 1,000
Handsome 34,150 UP 800
Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 750
SK 236,500 UP 5,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,200 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 37,100 UP 700
HITEJINRO 36,650 UP 1,950
Yuhan 58,700 UP 800
SLCORP 23,400 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 133,000 UP 5,000
DOOSAN 114,500 UP 500
DL 59,000 UP 1,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 UP 400
KIA CORP. 70,700 UP 1,100
SKBS 150,000 UP 4,500
SK hynix 120,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 63,400 UP 1,100
