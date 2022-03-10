KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 48,150 UP 3,950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,250 UP 1,500
Netmarble 105,000 UP 3,500
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,200 UP 800
Ottogi 433,000 UP 8,500
Hanwha 30,200 UP 450
DB HiTek 71,200 UP 3,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 UP 1,000
CJ 80,200 UP 1,700
LX INT 30,300 DN 950
DongkukStlMill 16,450 UP 250
ZINUS 76,000 0
SK Discovery 39,500 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 UP 8,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,300 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 55
CJ CheilJedang 354,500 UP 9,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,350 UP 550
HANJINKAL 52,600 UP 2,400
Doosanfc 40,000 UP 150
DHICO 21,100 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 50,300 UP 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 UP 4,000
CSWIND 63,700 UP 2,000
DL E&C 133,000 UP 4,500
CJ CGV 25,600 UP 1,200
KIWOOM 99,000 DN 600
BukwangPharm 12,300 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,100 UP 1,100
Daewoong 31,750 UP 350
TaekwangInd 1,010,000 UP 24,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,120 UP 260
KAL 27,900 UP 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,160 UP 60
LG Corp. 73,600 UP 600
BoryungPharm 12,650 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,200 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,650 UP 600
Shinsegae 262,000 UP 9,500
