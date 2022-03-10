HyundaiEng&Const 48,150 UP 3,950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,250 UP 1,500

Netmarble 105,000 UP 3,500

AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 DN 4,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,200 UP 800

Ottogi 433,000 UP 8,500

Hanwha 30,200 UP 450

DB HiTek 71,200 UP 3,400

POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 UP 1,000

CJ 80,200 UP 1,700

LX INT 30,300 DN 950

DongkukStlMill 16,450 UP 250

ZINUS 76,000 0

SK Discovery 39,500 UP 650

SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 UP 8,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,300 UP 650

KUMHOTIRE 3,970 UP 55

CJ CheilJedang 354,500 UP 9,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,350 UP 550

HANJINKAL 52,600 UP 2,400

Doosanfc 40,000 UP 150

DHICO 21,100 UP 300

ShinpoongPharm 50,300 UP 1,050

KumhoPetrochem 151,500 UP 4,000

CSWIND 63,700 UP 2,000

DL E&C 133,000 UP 4,500

CJ CGV 25,600 UP 1,200

KIWOOM 99,000 DN 600

BukwangPharm 12,300 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 86,100 UP 1,100

Daewoong 31,750 UP 350

TaekwangInd 1,010,000 UP 24,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,120 UP 260

KAL 27,900 UP 800

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,160 UP 60

LG Corp. 73,600 UP 600

BoryungPharm 12,650 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 75,200 UP 1,900

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,650 UP 600

Shinsegae 262,000 UP 9,500

(MORE)