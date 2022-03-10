KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Nongshim 290,500 UP 1,000
Asiana Airlines 18,100 UP 800
Hyosung 84,400 UP 1,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 4,500
GCH Corp 22,750 UP 500
LotteChilsung 157,000 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,450 UP 280
POSCO 283,500 UP 7,000
DB INSURANCE 58,900 UP 2,900
SamsungElec 71,200 UP 1,700
NHIS 11,400 UP 150
DongwonInd 214,500 UP 6,000
KPIC 154,500 UP 5,500
LS 50,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 DN1500
GS E&C 46,300 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,410 UP 90
SKC 130,500 UP 1,000
GS Retail 26,950 UP 850
GC Corp 188,000 UP 500
HtlShilla 82,500 UP 3,200
Hanmi Science 43,150 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 157,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 503,000 UP 6,000
S-Oil 88,200 DN 3,700
Hanssem 85,100 UP 4,200
IS DONGSEO 59,500 UP 4,300
HyundaiMipoDock 81,900 UP 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 45,150 UP 1,250
HMM 32,900 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 60,000 UP 900
LG Innotek 353,000 UP 7,000
KorZinc 573,000 UP 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,810 UP 40
OCI 107,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 91,600 UP 500
Hanchem 209,000 UP 10,000
Youngpoong 664,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO 24,400 UP 900
S-1 67,900 DN 2,200
(MORE)
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
