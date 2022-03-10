KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 41,750 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,900 UP 600
Mobis 219,500 UP 500
SKTelecom 57,000 UP 800
SNT MOTIV 41,950 UP 600
HyundaiElev 36,650 DN 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,000 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 UP 7,000
IBK 10,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 22,600 UP 550
KT 31,850 DN 100
SamsungEng 26,000 DN 600
DONGSUH 26,300 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 UP6500
LOTTE TOUR 17,600 UP 1,000
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 UP 900
KT&G 80,600 0
LG Display 18,800 UP 600
PanOcean 7,180 UP 140
NCsoft 443,500 UP 13,000
DSME 25,150 DN 700
HDSINFRA 6,870 UP 70
DWEC 7,000 UP 260
NAVER 330,500 UP 26,000
DongwonF&B 171,500 UP 4,000
Kakao 100,000 UP 7,900
KEPCO KPS 39,650 UP 450
LGH&H 936,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 496,500 DN 6,500
KEPCO E&C 89,500 UP 500
Kangwonland 26,750 UP 1,350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 120,500 UP 2,500
Celltrion 173,000 UP 3,000
Huchems 21,550 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 UP 1,900
(MORE)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president