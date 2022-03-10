SamsungSecu 41,750 UP 750

KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,900 UP 600

Mobis 219,500 UP 500

SKTelecom 57,000 UP 800

SNT MOTIV 41,950 UP 600

HyundaiElev 36,650 DN 850

LOTTE SHOPPING 86,000 UP 2,400

SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 UP 7,000

IBK 10,500 UP 200

SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 22,600 UP 550

KT 31,850 DN 100

SamsungEng 26,000 DN 600

DONGSUH 26,300 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 UP6500

LOTTE TOUR 17,600 UP 1,000

LG Uplus 13,550 UP 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 UP 900

KT&G 80,600 0

LG Display 18,800 UP 600

PanOcean 7,180 UP 140

NCsoft 443,500 UP 13,000

DSME 25,150 DN 700

HDSINFRA 6,870 UP 70

DWEC 7,000 UP 260

NAVER 330,500 UP 26,000

DongwonF&B 171,500 UP 4,000

Kakao 100,000 UP 7,900

KEPCO KPS 39,650 UP 450

LGH&H 936,000 UP 3,000

LGCHEM 496,500 DN 6,500

KEPCO E&C 89,500 UP 500

Kangwonland 26,750 UP 1,350

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 DN 400

LGELECTRONICS 120,500 UP 2,500

Celltrion 173,000 UP 3,000

Huchems 21,550 UP 650

DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 UP 1,900

(MORE)