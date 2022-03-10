KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,500 UP 1,100
GS 40,400 DN 250
LIG Nex1 72,900 UP 1,200
Fila Holdings 34,350 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,650 UP 1,350
HANWHA LIFE 2,845 UP 65
FOOSUNG 19,100 UP 600
SK Innovation 203,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 32,650 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 54,600 UP 1,400
Hansae 21,100 UP 400
Youngone Corp 39,300 0
GKL 14,100 UP 400
KOLON IND 57,200 UP 800
HanmiPharm 271,000 UP 4,000
Meritz Financial 31,550 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 7,490 UP 160
emart 134,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 43,850 UP 2,200
DoubleUGames 50,600 UP 800
CUCKOO 17,750 UP 700
COSMAX 83,900 UP 3,900
MANDO 44,700 UP 250
Doosan Bobcat 37,200 UP 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52400 UP600
ORION 86,000 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,050 DN 50
BGF Retail 169,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 119,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 18,350 UP 1,400
HYOSUNG TNC 481,500 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 493,000 UP 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 UP 550
KakaoBank 48,150 UP 150
HYBE 285,000 UP 11,000
SK ie technology 114,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 51,900 UP 2,650
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(2nd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president