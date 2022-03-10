Yoon's wife says she will help husband fulfill calling
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- Kim Keon-hee, the wife of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, said Thursday she will help her husband fulfill his calling while seeking to reach the underprivileged.
Kim made the remark in her first public message since Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was elected president earlier in the day.
"I will assist the president-elect at his side, even if in small ways, to help him faithfully carry out his calling from the people," she said in the message revealed by Yoon's campaign.
Kim, who runs a cultural contents company, also wrote that she believes the role of a president's spouse is first and foremost to create an environment in which the president can concentrate on running state affairs.
Of her own role, she said she hopes to help the underprivileged.
"If conditions allow, I will contemplate together about the problems of the neglected and those in the shadow of growth who are not being reached by the government," she said, adding that she will also work to direct Yoon's attention to such populations.
Kim withdrew from the public during her husband's campaign as she came under attack for various charges of misconduct, including allegations she lied on her resume during job applications.
Yoon has pledged to abolish the office of Cheong Wa Dae that supports the first lady.
The president-elect is set to take office on May 10.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
