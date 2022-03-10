Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
Yoon expected to seek to mend ties with chaebol leaders
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to try to improve his relations with powerful businessmen he had helped convict and imprison over a series of wrongdoings as a prosecutor.
Working as a career prosecutor most of his life, the 61-year-old Yoon had gone after a number of top chaebol executives suspected of committing bribery and corruption.
-----------------
Yoon's wife says she will help husband fulfill calling
SEOUL -- Kim Keon-hee, the wife of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, said Thursday she will help her husband fulfill his calling while seeking to reach the underprivileged.
Kim made the remark in her first public message since Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was elected president earlier in the day.
-----------------
Lee wishes Yoon to be successful president
SEOUL -- Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Thursday he wishes President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to be a successful president.
"I sincerely wish him to become a successful president," Lee said during a ceremony marking the disbandment of his party's election committee. "I wish the next government can care and respect the will of people, and follow the course of history."
-----------------
Umbrella unions urge President-elect Yoon to reflect workers' voices on labor policies
SEOUL -- Two major umbrella labor unions on Thursday called upon President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to communicate with the labor community and reflect its voices on government policies after he takes office.
The Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), which had endorsed the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung as South Korea's next president, asked Yoon to come up with policies that recognize the value of labor and the importance of workers in a statement issued after Yoon's victory.
-----------------
Yoon's election puts gender ministry's fate on brink
SEOUL -- The fate of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has become uncertain as Yoon Suk-yeol was elected Thursday as president of South Korea with a campaign pledge to close the ministry.
President-elect Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) pledged to dissolve the 21-year-old ministry in a bid to woo young male voters resentful of the rise of feminism, which was accused of fomenting gender division throughout the campaign. The pledge soon emerged as one of the most controversial issues during the unprecedentedly close presidential race this year.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. in close consultations on combined drills: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is consulting closely with the United States on the timing of their annual joint military exercise and other details, a Seoul official said Thursday.
The allies have usually kicked off their springtime combined training in March. This year, however, speculation has persisted that they are postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the just-ended presidential election here, in which hundreds of thousands of soldiers voted. Many expect it will be staged within the first half of this year, with the scale and format needing to be discussed
-----------------
Disinformation offenses jump over threefold in latest presidential election: prosecution
SEOUL -- The number of electoral disinformation offenses jumped more than threefold in the latest presidential election from five years ago, the prosecution said Thursday.
The Supreme Prosecutors Office also said 732 people have been booked for investigation on suspicions of election offenses, nearly doubling from 435 in the previous election in 2017.
-----------------
Police report sharp increase of election violation cases
SEOUL -- Police said Thursday they have investigated 1,383 people for alleged election laws violations in connection with this week's presidential election. Seven of them were arrested and 75 were transferred to the prosecution.
Yoon Suk-yeol of the opposition People Power Party (PPP) was elected president in Wednesday's closely fought race, beating Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP).
