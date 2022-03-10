Go to Contents Go to Navigation

China congratulates Yoon on election win

All News 16:59 March 10, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The Chinese government congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his election win on Thursday and hoped for the further development of relations between the neighbors.

During a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed hope that Yoon will push for the development of "healthy and stable" bilateral ties.

