China congratulates Yoon on election win
All News 16:59 March 10, 2022
BEIJING, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The Chinese government congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his election win on Thursday and hoped for the further development of relations between the neighbors.
During a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed hope that Yoon will push for the development of "healthy and stable" bilateral ties.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
