USFK commander says he looks forward to working with Yoon administration
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Paul LaCamera congratulated South Korean President-elect Yoon Seok-yul Thursday, saying he looks forward to working with the incoming administration to further strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance.
Yoon was elected president Wednesday (Seoul time).
"It has been an honor to work with the Moon administration," said LaCamera, referring to South Korea's outgoing administration of Moon Jae-in.
"Congratulations to President-elect Yoon. We look forward to working with his administration to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance and take on regional challenges," he added during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
The U.S. Army general highlighted "multiple threats" North Korea poses to regional and international security.
"The DPRK's recent missile launches validate this observation," he said in written testimony submitted to the committee.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
Pyongyang staged nine rounds of missile launches so far this year, including two test firings of a hypersonic glide vehicle and the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.
Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said the North's nuclear and ballistic missile threats aim to preserve its regime while securing diplomatic concessions.
"Of particular concern is apparent advancements in maneuvering capabilities and claims of achieving hypersonic velocities. These attributes would complicate defensive actions against the DPRK's small but probably growing long-range strike capabilities," Aquilino said in his written testimony.
