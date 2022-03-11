N.K. leader visits satellite launch test site capable of ICBM launches
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the country's satellite test site on the west coast and called for its modernization, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced his visit to the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, as Seoul and Washington jointly concluded Pyongyang's recent purported "reconnaissance satellite" development tests were those of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.
"He learned about and evaluated the present state of the ground, and advanced
the task to modernize it on an expansion basis so that various rockets could
be launched to carry multi-purpose satellites, including a military
reconnaissance satellite, in the future," the KCNA reported in an English-language news article.
"He also set forth the task for building some facilities in the launching ground," it added.
