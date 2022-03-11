Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korean state media reports Yoon's election as S. Korea's new president

All News 06:33 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Friday reported conservative opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was elected as South Korea's president in the first coverage of the news by Pyongyang since the election.

"Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate of the conservative opposition 'People Power Party,' won by a narrow margin in the 20th 'presidential election' held in South Korea on March 9," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said in a one paragraph report.

Yoon was elected president earlier Thursday with the smallest-ever 0.73 percentage-point gap over liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.
