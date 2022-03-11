Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- President-elect Yoon says political unity is 'will of people' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President-elect Yoon vows to become honest president (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon vows to 'trust, follow will of people' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon's era to unfold as he vows to follow will of people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon vows to open era of national unity, prosperity (Segye Times)
-- Yoon vows to follow will of people for national unity, political cooperation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President-elect Yoon vows to make S. Korea country of unity, hope (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President-elect Yoon vows national unity, strict action against corruption (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon elected president by 0.73 percent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to build liberal democracy, market economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows to build liberal democracy, market economy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- In victory's flush, Yoon promises national unity (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What lies ahead for president-elect? (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon vows to open era of national unity (Korea Times)
