(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 11)

President Moon Jae-in delivered the same message as Yoon's after his snap election triumph in 2017 after the ouster of conservative president Park Geun-hye. At that time, Moon promised to uphold fairness and integration in order to respect what the people wanted. After entering the Blue House, however, Moon broke that promise. Instead, he has been bent on dividing the people into friends and foes to help unite his supporters over the past five years. As a result of such pitifully lopsided politics, he must surrender his seat to Yoon, whom he appointed as top prosecutor two years ago. That's a cruel irony for Moon, as he was punished by voters for his domineering governing style even if he was elected president thanks to overwhelming support from a majority.