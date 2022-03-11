At Semicon to raise 10.1 bln won via stock offering
All News 07:52 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- At Semicon Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10.1 billion won. The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9.28 million common shares at a price of 1,089 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
