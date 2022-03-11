Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Omicron wave expected to peak within next 10 days with daily cases up to 370,000: PM

All News 08:40 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that the country is expected to see the omicron wave peak within next 10 days with daily cases going up to 370,000.

South Korea's daily virus infections exceeded the 300,000 mark for the first time Wednesday with 342,446 cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.

