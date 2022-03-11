Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/04 Sunny 20
Incheon 14/04 Sunny 20
Suwon 17/02 Sunny 20
Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/-3 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 18/06 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 20/09 Cloudy 30
Jeju 21/12 Cloudy 30
Daegu 20/05 Cloudy 30
Busan 17/10 Cloudy 30
(END)
