Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 11, 2022

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/04 Sunny 20

Incheon 14/04 Sunny 20

Suwon 17/02 Sunny 20

Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 20/-3 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 18/06 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 20/09 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 20/05 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/10 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!