Exports grow 15 pct in first 10 days of March
All News 09:11 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 14.9 percent in the first 10 days of March from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$18.7 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $16.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
