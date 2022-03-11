Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. inflation data
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday due to higher-than-expected U.S. inflation that stoked concerns about the Federal Reserve's faster-than-expected tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.33 points, or 0.42 percent, to trade at 2,668.99 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The stock market started muted, as the U.S. consumer price index for February was up 7.59 percent, the fastest growth in four decades.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite decreased 0.95 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.34 percent.
Tech stocks, usually more sensitive to borrowing rates, retreated on investors' worries about the Fed's policy tightening.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.25 percent.
Giant battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 4.31 percent, and internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.51 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,229.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.45 percent from the previous session's close.
