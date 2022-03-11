Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund becomes NCSOFT's 2nd-largest shareholder
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in NCSOFT Corp. to become the second-largest shareholder, according to a regulatory filing Friday.
Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired an additional 563,566 shares of the major South Korean online and mobile game developer for around 290 billion won (US$240 million) through six transactions between February 9 and 16.
PIF now holds 2,032,411 shares of NCSOFT, with a 9.26-percent stake, trailing behind CEO Kim Taek-jin with 11.9 percent.
PIF's shareholding also surpasses local mobile game publisher Netmarble Corp.'s with 8.9 percent and the state pension fund, National Pension Service, with 8.4 percent.
PIF announced the purchase is a simple investment and will only exercise basic rights based on stock holdings, and it will not be involved in management.
Earlier, PIF also acquired additional shares of another local gaming giant Nexon Co. listed in Tokyo to increase its stake to 7.09 percent.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea