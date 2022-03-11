Korea Shipbuilding wins ship orders worth 290 bln won in Asia, Oceania
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has won ship orders totaling 290 billion won (US$235 million) in the Asia and Oceania regions.
KSOE obtained orders to build one liquefied natural gas carrier for an Asian shipper by the first half of 2024 and four container ships for an Oceania-based shipper by March 2024, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said last month it will change its name to HD Hyundai in order to focus on exploring new investment opportunities.
The holding company plans to finalize the name change at a shareholders meeting on March 28. HD in the new company name stands for Human Dynamics.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea