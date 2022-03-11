The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 11, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.32
2-M 1.39 1.39
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.95 1.94
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
Most Saved
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea