(LEAD) Main opposition party chief Lee tests positive for virus in rapid antigen test
(ATTN: CORRECTS throughout that Lee tested positive in rapid antigen test, not PCR test; ADDS details)
GWANGJU, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to party officials.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok was in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to thank voters for supporting PPP candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in Wednesday's presidential election.
In the election, Yoon received 48.56 percent of the vote, beating Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, who took 47.83 percent, by a razor thin 0.73 percentage-point gap, making this year's presidential race the closest ever.
(END)
