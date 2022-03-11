Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Main opposition party chief Lee tests positive for virus in rapid antigen test

All News 11:48 March 11, 2022

(ATTN: CORRECTS throughout that Lee tested positive in rapid antigen test, not PCR test; ADDS details)

GWANGJU, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The head of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test while on a visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to party officials.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok was in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to thank voters for supporting PPP candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in Wednesday's presidential election.

In the election, Yoon received 48.56 percent of the vote, beating Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, who took 47.83 percent, by a razor thin 0.73 percentage-point gap, making this year's presidential race the closest ever.

Lee Jun-seok, head of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks at a rally in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on March 10, 2022, to thank voters for supporting the party's candidate Yoon Suk-yeol in winning the presidential race. (Yonhap)


