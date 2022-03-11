Foreigners turn net stock sellers in February amid Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners withdrew more money from the stock market in South Korea than their investments last month as a risk-averse attitude grew amid heightened geopolitical risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, central bank data showed Friday.
Foreigners unloaded a net US$1.86 billion worth of local stocks in February, marking the first net outflow of foreign stock investment in four months, according to the data.
Investor sentiment was hurt by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in mid-February, which experts worry could send already high crude oil and commodity prices even higher.
Foreigners continued their net money injection into the bond market here for the 14th straight month in February. Their net bond purchases came to $3.49 billion.
If combined, local securities markets saw a net money inflow by foreigners of $1.64 billion, though the amount was much smaller than a net inflow of $4.97 billion tallied in January, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
