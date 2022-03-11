Seoul stocks deepen losses late Fri. morning on higher U.S. inflation data
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks deepened their losses late Friday morning due to the record jump in U.S. inflation data that stoked concerns about the Federal Reserve's harsher-than-expected policy tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 20.92 points, or 0.78 percent, to trade at 2,659.4 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI dropped as the U.S. consumer price index for February increased 7.59 percent, the fastest growth in four decades. The U.S. Fed is expected to raise its key interest rates next week.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite decreased 0.95 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.34 percent.
Tech stocks, usually more sensitive to borrowing rates, retreated on investors' worries about the Fed's policy tightening.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.54 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.92 percent.
Giant battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 6.35 percent, with internet portal operator Naver moving down 0.3 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics shed 0.76 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,232.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.05 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(9th LD) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
(URGENT) Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
Yoon Suk-yeol elected president
-
(3rd LD) Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea